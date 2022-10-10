HERMISTON — A local construction company is working with Amazon Web Services to reduce its carbon footprint on new builds.
American Rock Products is a company with a headquarters in Pasco and locations in Hermiston and Boardman.
American Rock Products Vice President Michael McBreen said his company, which employs around 300 people, has a long history with Amazon Web Services. ARP has, he said, been providing materials to Amazon job sites for a while, but the efforts toward decarbonization and creating lower carbon concrete mixes is relatively recent.
He said the two companies have been collaborating on improved concrete mixes for “a solid year.” During this time, McBreen said, ARP has developed a number of proposed mixes, “a menu,” of concrete products that it has proposed for local AWS data center builds.
“We have established environmental product declarations for all of our products out of our ready mix plants,” McBreen said. He described information provided as a “nutrition label on food, but describing carbon intensity.”
He added the “menu” provides options for lowering global warming potential, and it’s his company’s goal to lower that potential. This work has involved ARP laboratory staff doing such things as incorporating fly ash, a waste product from coal-powered plants.
“There’s a lot of work to be done,” McBreen said.
Still, he added, that prior to this particular mix, reducing the GWP had not been in great consideration, and he expressed pride in this “great step.”
Partners claim to be leaders in global change“I feel we’re at the tip of the spear,” McBreen said, and American Rock Products also is working to educate customers and the local community about the value of its work for the environment.
He expressed hope that Amazon’s work would influence other companies, adding to new developments through the market, though he said the construction industry is conservative and not quick to change.
He is not alone in his hopes of such change, though.
Christopher Wellise, Amazon Web Services director of sustainability, shared the optimism of the ARP executive. He, too, said this project, and others Amazon has undertaken, encourage other companies to act in similar fashion.
“It sends signals to broader industries, like the concrete industry, that companies like Amazon are going to demand low-carbon materials for their builds,” he said.
He added that this work creates “a ripple effect” that “stimulates innovation” among old companies, directing them to think in a new way
“We’re looking across everything we do, which includes the way we design, the way we build, the way we operate,” Wellise said. He added that the AWS/ARP work is a “case study” for how one company innovates in partnership with a local materials company to stimulate innovations.
Amazon commits to environmentWellise said his company prioritizes environmental concerns and the wellbeing of local communities.
According to Wellise, the “north star” is for Amazon to reach net zero carbon by 2040. This goal, if the company is to achieve it, involves employing only renewable energy by 2025. Also, the construction of data centers is a consideration, he said.
Steel and concrete tend to have embedded carbon based on production of that material, Wellise explained. Cement is an important material, he added, but a lot of heat is used to make it. According to the director, an estimated 8% of total global emissions are due to cement production.
“That’s a big number,” he said.
Wellise added that much concrete is used in data centers, such as the ones Amazon is going to build in Umatilla County.
The composition of the concrete isn’t the only consideration, though, he said. The location of partner companies and materials also is important.
