MISSION — A lawn party is planned at Arrowhead Travel Plaza.
The customer appreciation event is Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arrowhead, located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216. It features special fuel discounts, free food, live music and giveaways.
People are invited to get pumped up by getting out of their cars and moving to the music of Nuketown or listen in on a live remote on 103.5 KWHEAT. People are encouraged to register for Rewards on the Rez program, which offers instant fuel discounts, bonus points and random prizes.
For more information, contact mary.liberty@wildhorseresort.com, 541-276-8080 or visit www.arrowheadtravelplaza.com.
