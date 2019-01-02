WALLA WALLA — A Weston-McEwen High School graduate is among those recently promoted at Baker Boyer bank.
Also a graduate of the University of Oregon, Jodi Venneri began her career at Baker Boyer in 1983. Most recently working as a CreditQuest administrator with the bank, she is now a vice president.
Venneri’s first role in the organization was in the operations department. After four years of learning policies and procedures, she became one of the first members of the information technology department, which formed to move the bank from a paper ledger system to a computer-based system. She helped the bank go through the process and then stayed on to provide internal and external IT support for the next 30 years.
In her free time, Venneri loves traveling with her husband, Doug, spending time with family, and working on various committees associated with the YMCA.
Other recent promotions include Nick McShane, formerly the assistant lending operations manager, and Anna Duncan, a former consumer loan officer, who were both promoted as assistant vice presidents; and Levi Waggoner, former human resources manager, who was promoted to vice president.
“Seeing the growth of these individuals is testament to our culture of nurturing talent with in the bank and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Mark Kajita, Baker Boyer president and CEO.
Founded in 1869, Baker Boyer is headquartered in Walla Walla. It is the oldest independently-owned community bank in the state, with seven branches, including one in Milton-Freewater. For more information, visit www.bakerboyer.com.
