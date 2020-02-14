HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, announced their 2019 earnings on Thursday.
The company announced consolidated year end 2019 earnings of $4,278,000, an increase of 8.2% over 2018. Average earnings per share were up 8.7% at $3.62. Total assets were up 18.8% from $414.4 million to $492 million. Net loans were up 32.2% at $429 million, while deposits increased 19.7% year over year to $441 million.
“2019 was a year of expansion for our Bank,” CEO Jeff Bailey said in a statement, noting they acquired or opened six branches and expanded their lending teams. “These initiatives helped fuel the growth that we experienced year over year.”
Bailey said deposits grew by $72 million and loans increased by $104 million. It is important to note that this is not aggressive growth into new lines of business.
“It is new relationships from within our exiting footprint; leaning heavily towards agricultural credits,” he said.
Chief financial officer Mark Lemmon reported that 2019 return on average assets was 0.94%, compared with 0.95% in 2018. Return on average equity is at 11.84% compared with 11.91% in 2018. Book value per share is up 13.7% at $32.09 compared with $29.21 one year ago. Shareholder equity is also up 9% year over year.
The bank is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. For more information, visit www.beobank.com.
