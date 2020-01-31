HEPPNER — This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of Bank of Eastern Oregon.
The bank will be celebrating with open houses throughout the year at each of its 20 branches, starting in February. The Arlington and Condon branches will go first with celebrations held Feb. 10-14.
The bank was first founded in 1945 in Gilliam County by a group of farmers and ranchers who saw a need for a bank in Eastern Oregon.
"Our current mission hasn’t changed from what our founders established in 1945," CEO Jeff Bailey said in a written statement. "We still serve the needs of our rural communities, our local markets, by providing them financial services. In some areas we’re not only the only the only bank in town, we’re the only bank in the county. And we take pride in that."
For more information, and to see a historical video about the bank, visit www.beobank.com.
