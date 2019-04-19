HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, announced the opening of a Hermiston loan production office at 1475 N. First St.
Veteran bankers Lucas Wagner, Jared Lathrop, Jennifer Berry and Melissa Samms will staff the office. Additionally, Bank of Eastern Oregon hired veteran bankers in Pendleton.
Tracy Hamby and Jennifer Mulvihill join Mike Short and Shayne Wagner in the Sierra Building at 202 S.E. Dorion Ave., Suite 102.
Bank of Eastern Oregon also added staff to its Island City Loan Production Office in Island City. Bank president and CEO Jeff Bailey said the company is pleased to add the experienced staff.
“These bankers are well respected in the industry and bring many years of banking experience with them to Bank of Eastern Oregon. Their knowledge of the local markets and a loyal customer following will serve our bank well.”
