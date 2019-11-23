HERMISTON — Bank of Eastern Oregon now has a full-service branch in Hermiston.
The new branch is located at 1475 N. First St., Hermiston, in the former Eastern Oregon Telecom building. The building also houses the offices of commercial lending team Lucas Wagner and Jared Lathrop, and mortgage officer Kaitlin Orcutt.
Bank of Eastern Oregon began in Gilliam County in 1945 and has since grown to serve communities throughout northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. It recently announced a new La Grande branch in addition to the new Hermiston location.
“Since our beginning in 1945, Bank of Eastern Oregon has focused on providing quality banking services to the rural communities of Eastern Oregon,” Melissa Samms, the new branch’s local operations manager, said in a news release. “We look forward to meeting and making new friends with the residents, business owners, farmers and ranchers of Hermiston and the surrounding areas.”
According to the release, BEO is a “full-service commercial bank specializing in agricultural and small business lending, municipal and special district deposit services, and offers a wide variety of consumer and business accounts and services.”
The new branch is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 541-303-8274.
