HEPPNER — The Board of Directors of BEO Bancorp has voted to declare a $0.95 per share dividend for 2020. The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2020, payable on or before December 15, 2020, according to a press release from President and CEO Jeff Bailey.
According to Board Chairman Joe Gonzales Jr., “BEO Bancorp has paid a dividend 34 of the past 35 years. Dividends reflect the financial stability and profitability of the bank. We are very happy to be able to provide this dividend to our shareholders.”
“The dividend of $0.95 per share compares to a $0.90 dividend paid in 2019; an increase of 5.55%. It is indicative of Bank of Eastern Oregon’s strong capital position. The board of directors and employees work hard to improve the overall strength of the bank, add value to our shareholders, as well as provide the brand of banking that our customers appreciate and expect from Bank of Eastern Oregon,” said Bailey. “The support of our shareholders, communities and employees have made it possible for us to continue to be successful.”
For further information on the company, or to access internet banking, visit the bank's website at http://www.beobank.com.
