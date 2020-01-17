PENDLETON — Pendleton Sanitary Service announced that Barhyte Specialty Foods was selected as its 2019 Commercial Recycler of the Year during an award presentation at Barhyte’s Pendleton headquarters on Thursday morning.
Mike Barhyte, president of operations for Barhyte Specialty Foods, said the company has been working to focus on organic goods and renewable resources in recent years and this award highlights that effort.
“We’ve been trying to order more and more things in bulk containers, such as tankers and drums,” he said. “Even if we get materials in cardboard packaging we ensure that it is recycled.”
Barhyte Specialty Foods recycled more than 85 tons of cardboard last year, and Barhyte said its expansion in recent years has helped to cut on-site use of nonrenewable materials.
“Being a bigger company certainly helps us,” Barhyte said. “Now everything is right here and we can order materials in bulk.”
Last year, Pendleton Sanitary Service took in around 7,000 tons of recyclable material throughout its service area, with 1,465 tons being cardboard. Mike McHenry, president of Pendleton Sanitary Service, said although Barhyte does not generate the most recycling in the region, they ensure that their cardboard is always free of trash and other waste.
“A big part is the quality of the materials,” McHenry said. “Their stuff is spotless and they do a great job sorting it out.”
McHenry said the decision on who is chosen each year falls largely on his employees, since they are the ones with first-hand experience of the material being recycled.
“They’re the ones looking at it every day,” he said.
According to McHenry, this year’s decision was unanimous among his employees and took into account not only Barhyte Specialty Foods’ quality control, but also its other commitment to reduce waste. In his award announcement, McHenry referenced the company’s reliance on reusable containers, such as drums and totes, that help to cut down on total waste, including recyclables.
“We give out the award for a multitude of reasons,” he said. “It could be additional effort or new programs that a company has introduced.”
Pendleton Sanitary Service has been running a commercial recycling award program for more than 20 years, according to McHenry, who sees it as an excellent incentive to get companies to recycle more.
While McHenry, said that Barhyte Specialty Foods had previously been unaware of the award, he said that he has worked with numerous local organizations to help develop recycling plans and increase awareness of the program.
“It’s a pretty big shot in the arm for businesses,” McHenry said. “It says you’ve done a good job, and recognizes you for it.”
