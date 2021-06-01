HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon recently promoted six employees into vice president roles.
Cindy Bailey, internal audit manager and CRA officer at the Wallowa branch, Jeanniene Miller, BEO project manager at the Arlington branch, and BEO ag and commercial loan officer Laura Georges in Harney County were promoted to vice president.
John Qualls of Heppner and Ed Rollins of Ione were promoted to executive vice president. Qualls oversees all lenders in the bank and supervises the mortgage department. Rollins oversees loan policy and supervises a group of credit support personnel.
Raymond Seastone, of Irrigon, was promoted to assistant vice president. He has been serving bank mortgage customers across the region since 2017.
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon, which operates 20 branches and four loan production offices in 12 Eastern Oregon and five Eastern Washington counties, and one Western Idaho county. Branches are located in Arlington, Ione, Heppner, Condon, Irrigon, Boardman, Burns, John Day, Prairie City, Fossil, Moro, Enterprise, Athena, Hermiston and La Grande, and Colfax, Dayton, La Crosse, Pasco and Pomeroy, Washington. Loan production offices are located in Ontario, Pendleton, Madras, and Caldwell, Idaho. Bank of Eastern Oregon also operates a mortgage division and operates the Washington locations under the name of Bank of Eastern Washington.
Visit www.beobank.com for more information.
