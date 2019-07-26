HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon is collecting school supplies for local elementary schools.
Each of the bank's 13 branches will accept donations, which will be distributed to local schools. In addition, each branch will hold a drawing for a backpack filled with supplies for a local student. Community members with a student in grade school are encouraged to stop in and fill out a ticket. People do not have to be a Bank of Eastern Oregon customer to donate supplies or enter the drawing.
“We welcome you to join with your local branch and celebrate the spirit of your hometown,” said Becky Kindle, chief banking officer. “Bring your school supply donations to any branch of Bank of Eastern Oregon.”
BEO branches in Oregon are located in Heppner, Ione, Condon, Fossil, Moro, Arlington, Boardman, Irrigon, Athena, Enterprise, Prairie City, John Day and Burns. For more information, contact Kindle at 541-676-0201 or bkindle@beobank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.