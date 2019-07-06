BOARDMAN — An upcoming Bureau of Labor and Industry (BOLI) seminar will provide information regarding leave laws, including Oregon Family Leave Act and the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
The course is targeted for human resources personnel, business owners, managers, supervisors and others responsible for administering a company’s leave program. “Leave Laws in Oregon” is Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blue Mountain Community College, 251 Olson Road, Boardman. The cost is $299 per person.
To register or for more information, visit www.oregon.gov/boli (click on “Employer Seminars”). For questions, contact Selena Schryvers at selena.schryvers@state.or.us or 971-673-0825.
