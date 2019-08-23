BOARDMAN — Free food, fun and fellowship is planned during the Boardman Community Night Out.
Sponsored in part by the Boardman Chamber of Commerce, the event encourages people to come out and meet local first responders. Personnel from the Boardman Police Department, Boardman Fire Protection District and paramedics will be on hand. The free event is Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Boardman City Park, located between Boardman Avenue and Park Place.
For more information, call the chamber at 541-481-3014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.