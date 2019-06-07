BOARDMAN — Dr. James Burgess of Country Animal Hospital in Hermiston is teaming up with the city of Boardman to help pet owners in keeping their cats and dogs current on vaccinations.
A low-cost clinic is planned for Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Boardman City Park. Residents can get rabies vaccinations for their dogs and cats at a cost of $20 each. In addition, people can have their dogs licensed at no charge during the clinic. All dog owners living in the city of Boardman are required to license their dogs for identification purposes.
For more information, call Jose Fernandez, Boardman animal control officer, at 541-481-9252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.