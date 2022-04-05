HERMISTON — Boardman resident Jasmine Landeros was able to be productive when she had COVID-19 last year.
“It was not fun. I wouldn’t want to do that again,” she said.
She said she suffered worse than many of the other people around her with COVID-19. It did, however, give her time to think and do some research. And she decided that, after her recovery, she would do something she and her mother had long dreamed — she would open a thrift shop.
“I’ve always wanted to be in business,” Landeros said.
The Rabbit Hole Second Hand Treasures, at 315 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, is the culmination of their dreams. She and her mother have been binge watching “Storage Wars” for years, she said, which documents storage auctions. Landeros said she felt inspired and thought she and her mother could participate in auctions, too. Then, she said, they could build an inventory and open a store.
Without many storage locker auctions in the area, Landeros said she participates in online auctions. Meanwhile, her mother attends in-person auctions to build their store’s inventory. Also, they have received many donations from people.
“This has given us a lot of stuff,” she said.
Racks of clothing fills one wall of their store. In addition, there are household goods, electronics, toys and more.
An employee of Community Counseling Solutions, she works only part time in her shop. Her mother works when Landeros cannot.
The Rabbit Hole is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. She added the store may expand its hours this summer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.