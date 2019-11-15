BAKER CITY — Baker Technical Institute is teaming up with Waste Management Pacific Northwest to provide heavy equipment operator training at its Columbia Ridge Landfill in Arlington.
BTI will provide training to approximately 47 operators currently working at the Columbia Ridge site during the months of December and January. BTI will utilize its mobile operator training platform that combines the latest technology of virtual reality through simulation, with time in the seat running equipment, such as dozers, wheel loaders and excavators.
“Being able to train right at the customer’s site is key. This allows us to focus on using technology to build the exact skills, right in their work environment, that will increase efficiency and build safety practices in the most efficient manner possible,” said lead instructor Dave Frazey.
“We are working with their management team to build a customized learning plan for each operator in advance of the training. This will ensure we are all in alignment providing each operator the opportunity to receive individual training based on their needs.”
The training is the result of a proactive approach of Columbia Ridge leadership to providing employees with advanced training allowing them to increase their operating efficiency, learn preventative maintenance strategies, and to develop enhanced safety awareness and skills. A team from the site, which included management and operators with varying years of experience, toured the BTI headquarters in Baker City and had an opportunity to experience how virtual reality and simulation can play such a key role in training today’s operator.
“We are excited to have BTI come to our facility and provide this training that is so customized to what we do. By being able to customize the tasks for each person based upon what they need, it truly benefits each operator from the beginner to the veteran,” said Paul Wilson, Waste Management Pacific Northwest district operations manager.
