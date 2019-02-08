Burnt Field Brewing is open for business in Boardman.
The brewpub and pizzeria at 1 Marine Drive has been open for three weeks, and co-owners Logan Mayfield and Michelle Seeley said it has been well-received by the community so far.
“We’re the big thing right now,” Seeley said.
Burnt Field currently serves pizzas out of a brick-fired oven, plus salads, breadsticks and beverages. Mayfield said they are still “very much in the soft-opening stage right now” but plan to eventually add jojos, wings, pastas and desserts to the menu.
Mayfield was formerly the head brewer for Ordnance Brewing in Boardman. He said one day he told Seeley, who also worked there, that what he really wanted to do was run a brewpub. She said the two of them should open one together. They added pizza because Seeley had experience with a pizzeria extended family members used to run in Roslyn, Washington.
The name, Burnt Field Brewing, is a combination of Seeley’s maiden name Brandt, which means “burnt” in German, and Mayfield’s last name.
The brewpub is open seven days a week from 11:37 a.m. to 9 p.m. or “later as needed.” Seeley said the unique opening time comes from the fact that she always sets appointments at odd times so people are more likely to remember them.
“I say, ‘We’re open at 11:37’ and they say, ‘Why that?’ and then they remember,” she said.
They currently have a working traffic signal inside the building — which they joke is “the only stop light in Boardman” — but Mayfield said they plan to move it outside soon to signal when the brewpub is open.
“Green means open, yellow means closed to minors and red means closed,” he said.
Despite serving alcoholic beverages, Seeley emphasized that Burnt Field is not a bar, but a family-friendly pizzeria. It sits on a large piece of property, and she said parents are encouraged to let their kids play outside while they sit and enjoy a beer. Seeley and Mayfield plan to add some yard games when the weather gets better and will have occasional live music.
The building that houses Burnt Field has served as a variety of things over its history, including the Boardman Train Depot, Port of Morrow offices and a panini shop. The interior now includes old train signs, a bar handmade by Mayfield and woodwork and furniture made out of trees from the former poplar farm.
For more information about Burnt Field Brewing call 541-288-4005 or visit www.burntfieldbrewing.com.
