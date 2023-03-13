PENDLETON — Business has blossomed at Buttercup Barley's Flowers & Gifts in downtown Pendleton.
Florist Terri Leetch was one of four winners of the Pendleton Development Commission's August 2022 Path to Success business plan competition. Each winner received a forgivable $20,000 loan and support to open a new business in downtown Pendleton.
"Business is great," Leetch said. "We're doing really good. We had a great Christmas. We sold out of flowers on Valentine's Day, and we had a lot."
The other three winners were Cerebella Winery, 30 S.W. Emigrant Ave.; Pendleton Outfitters, 234 S. Main St.;l and The Studio Pendleton LLC, 233 S. Main St. More than six months after the award, all four are thriving, according to Charles Denight, PDC associate director.
Leetch works with her daughter, Tali, and 9-month old grandson, Tripper.
"We're increasing business all the time," she said. "We keep the gift shop up to date, and change with the season. We're always getting in new stuff. We hope to make it better all the time. We work six days a week. It's fantastic having Tali and Tripper here."
Mother and daughter were preparing floral arrangements for a funeral, Friday morning, March 10, while Tripper played.
The Path to Success competition is part of the Pendleton Development Commission's Jump Start program, helping bring new businesses to Pendleton. In addition to the forgivable loan, winners receive support to help make their business successful and contribute to a vibrant downtown economy, Denight said.
During the subsequent two years, a quarter of the loan is to be forgiven every six months as long as recipients follow the contract requirements. Winners are required to meet quarterly with a committee and keep regular business hours.
Last year, 32 startups applied for the loans. The selection committee consisted of representatives of the city, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, the downtown association and businesses, Denight said.
"The loan was everything," she said. "We couldn't have done it without it. It was very helpful. We had to redo the store. Paint, flooring, two separate. flower coolers. It was a complete remodel from a jujitsu school. Then we had to buy supplies, flowers and gifts from scratch. We're beyond grateful. They also keep helping us. We're monitored and file quarterly reports."
Leetch said she is grateful for the advice PDC provides.
"Committee members come in often,: she said. "We've met with the commission once. Their help is continual. If I have any questions, I call Charles. They check on us. We feel the support system always has answers."
Leetch also praised the help with accounting provided by Cindee Henderson at Blue Mountain Community College's Small Business Development Center.
"I couldn't have set up our bookkeeping without her," she said.
Denight said the development commission is holding the Path to Success competition again this year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.