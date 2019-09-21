PENDLETON — The Small Business Development Center at Blue Mountain Community College is kicking off its fall workshop series with a pair of classes in Pendleton.
Both workshops are led by Michael Mettler of MCM Strategic + Communications. The first is Wednesday, Oct. 9 and will focus on integrating Google Business into your communications arsenal and why the platform is becoming increasingly more important. The other, which is Wednesday, Oct. 23, focuses on promoting and growing your business digitally, including how to create two-way communication channels and calendaring your content.
The workshop sessions run from from 9 a.m. to noon at BMCC, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. It includes light refreshments and a follow-up session to evaluate progress several weeks following. Each workshop costs $39.
For more information or to register, contact Andrea Fowler at 541-278-5833.
East Oregonian staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.