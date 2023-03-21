Hermiston — The Metal Roofing Alliance selected a job in Kennewick of C & C Roof Services of Hermiston as winner of its Best Residential Metal Roofing Project competition for the third quarter of 2022.
"It was a complex project," business co-owner Cesar Torres said. "But what won us the award was the challenging weather conditions. We roofed during winter, with snow."
Among the many complicated details were getting every dormer line to match up, installing concealed fasteners — which last longer — and applying special paint.
The remarkable new construction project featured a beautiful mechanical seamed metal roof in a rich dark gray that was the crowning touch on a stately, 7,000 square-foot home, the award said. Manufactured by NU-Ray Metal, the 22-gauge roof promised to be extremely long-lasting, durable and low maintenance, protecting the home from the region’s extreme summertime heat and cold winters. It should provide the homeowner with exceptional peace of mind for many years to come.
C & C Roof Services also was able to overcome the challenging details of the complex project, including the fact the three month-long installation began in the winter when there were more than 4 feet of snow on the ground, MRA said.
“This project represents a quality metal roofing job all the way from the materials selected and the experienced, professional installation, right down to the beautiful end result,” MRA Executive Director Renee Ramey said.
Torres and his brothers Art and Hector Ceniceros founded C & C more than 24 years ago. The company has 25 to 30 employees. It has donated material for charitable projects around Hermiston, such as the Spinden project.
"We've roofed 800 houses per year," Torres said. "The new construction has slowed a lot. We might get to roof only 400 houses this year, but some of them being built nowadays are mansions, and a lot of multi-family housing. An interesting fact that has kept us very busy as well has been the hail storm we had back in 1995, and a lot of these homes are ready for roof replacement."
Golf ball-sized hail stones, torrential rains, a small tornado and 70 mph winds exploded windows, ripped roofs off houses and obliterated entire crops in July 1995.
"Our Google review page has over 50 five-star reviews," Torres said.
As a first for MRA’s Best Residential Metal Roofing quarterly competition, the organization also selected a runner up winner for Q-3. A Unified Steel stone coated metal roofing project in Southlake, Texas, installed by Metal Master Roofing in Burleson, Texas, earned recognition for a complex roof project with a beautiful end result.
Representing metal roofing manufacturers in the United States and Canada, the Metal Roofing Alliance was formed to help educate consumers about the many benefits of metal roofs. Its main objective is to increase awareness of the beauty, durability and money-saving advantages of quality metal roofs among homeowners, as well as to provide support for metal roofing businesses and contractors.
