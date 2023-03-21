1672243253279.jpeg

C & C Roof Services of Hermiston won an award in the fall of 2022 from the Metal Roofing Alliance for this roof it installed under wintry conditions in 2022 on a 7,000 square-foot home in Kennewick.

 C & C Roof Services/Contributed Photo

Hermiston — The Metal Roofing Alliance selected a job in Kennewick of C & C Roof Services of Hermiston as winner of its Best Residential Metal Roofing Project competition for the third quarter of 2022.

"It was a complex project," business co-owner Cesar Torres said. "But what won us the award was the challenging weather conditions. We roofed during winter, with snow."

