Victor Roshak, a delivery driver for Calico Country Designs in downtown Pendleton, helps organize merchandise Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for a going-out-of-business sale. The florist shop, in its 43rd year of business, lost its lease after the building was purchased by developer Al Pulte to transform into apartments.
Signs on the front windows of Calico Country Designs, 261 S. Main St., Pendleton, doing business as Calico Country Florist, advertise a going-out-of-business sale Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The florist shop is closing in its 43rd year of operation.
PENDLETON — Calico Country Designs in downtown Pendleton is closing after 43 years. Owner Cheryl Stewart’s going-out-of-business sale began Monday, May 16.
Stewart’s lease ends this month.
“It’s sad to talk about. Business is the best it has been in years,” she said. “The website brings in so many orders. Some people cry when they hear I can’t take any new orders. The saddest part is no longer being able to serve the community.”
Developer Al Plute about a year ago bought the building housing the shop at 261 S. Main St., to turn it into apartments. He said 12 apartments would go into the building. He would like to add a roof structure, but that is subject to engineering and cost analyses.
An elevator shaft is going to take up part of the ground floor area the flower shop now occupies. The rest, around 1,000 square feet, would be available for commercial leases. He said he hopes to be open in July.
Stewart bought the business from her sister, Barbara Stewart-Wagner in 1989. It began as the Cookie Tree and does business as Calico Country Florist.
The family business has 19,000 customers, Stewart reported.
“Many are our friends.” she noted. “We’re close to them at life’s highs and lows. Weddings, funerals and casket arrays.”
She said it is a shame no one could buy the business.
“But there’s a lot of big and expensive equipment,” she said. “The risk is too great to take a chance at finding a place.”
The cooler, which, began service for the Cookie Tree’s ice cream, is large, Stewart said. Space is needed to arrange and store arrays and bouquets.
She looked for alternative premises, but nothing was available. The cooler is scheduled to be torn out May 21.
“Downtown renovation is great,” Stewart said, “but the city seems to want living, entertainment and restaurants. Retail not so much. A city can’t survive without it.”
Stewart’s future plans are up in the air.
“I’m not ready to retire yet, but don’t really know what I’ll do,” she said. “Maybe just work in my garden this summer, then decide.”
