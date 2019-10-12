PENDLETON — An upcoming regional event will provide employers across Eastern Oregon an opportunity to have access to the workforce.
The Eastern Oregon Career Summit is Wednesday, Oct. 23 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Area employers are encouraged to reserve a table during the event by contacting WorkSource Oregon. There is no fee to participate.
In addition to employer booths common at job fairs, there also will be a number of breakout sessions taught by workforce development professionals — some aimed at employers and others for job seekers, including a session by a nationally certified work ethic trainer using the “Bring your ‘A’ Game” work ethic curriculum.
Held in conjunction with the career summit, Pendleton High School will host several guest speakers in the morning as part of Career Day. Students from Pilot Rock and Weston-McEwen also will be in attendance. All other high schools in the region have been invited to the Eastern Oregon Career Summit, making it the best place in Eastern Oregon to have access to the next generation of the workforce.
Representatives from WorkSource Eastern Oregon, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Oregon Business Source planned the event as a part of the Pendleton School to Careers program.
To reserve a booth at the event, call 541-276-9050. For additional information, visit www.co.umatilla.or.us or search the Pendleton and Hermiston chamber websites.
