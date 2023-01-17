PENDLETON — Cayuse Holdings announced the results of the election for its 2023 board of directors.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees oversees the management and direction of Cayuse Holdings and appointed its board, which holds annual elections among to determine leadership positions.
The eight-person board reelected Cisco Minthorn as the chair, Shlomo Bibas as vice chair, Monte Hong as treasurer and Hank Humphreys as secretary, according to a press release Tuesday, Jan. 17. Other members of the board are Leo Stewart, Sandra Sampson, Don Sampson and CEO Billy Nerenberg.
Minthorn is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and has served on the Cayuse Holdings board since November 2019. He is a trade association executive at the Information Technology Industry Council and is an attorney and lobbyist based in Washington, D.C.
Bibas has served in the vice-chair role since 2019. Bibas has 30 years of experience in information technology management and operations.
Hong has served on the board since 2016 and has 36 years of experience in the communications industry. He works as a worldwide business strategist for Microsoft.
Humphreys joined the Cayuse Holdings board in 2020. He is vice president of the Technology Program at Western Governors University.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.