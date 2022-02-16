PENDLETON — Cayuse Holdings LLC in a press release Wednesday, Feb. 15, announced the election of its chair and other positions for 2022.
Cisco Minthorn was reelected as chair of the eight-member board of directors, with Shlomo Bibas as vice chair, Sandra Sampson as treasurer and Hank Humphrey as secretary.
Other members of the Cayuse Board are Leo Stewart, Monte Hong, Don Sampson and Chief Executive Officer Billy Nerenberg.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees appoints the Cayuse Board of Directors, which oversees management and direction for Cayuse Holdings.
Minthorn is an enrolled member of the CTUIR and has served on the Cayuse board since November 2019, according to the press release. He works as a vice president for government affairs for the Information Technology Industry Council and resides in the Washington, D.C. area. Minthorn also has worked for the Intel Corporation, U.S. Department of Commerce as an Obama administration appointee, for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.
Bibas previously vice chair in 2019-21. He works for Celestica, serving as senior vice president and global chief information officer. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of global operations and chief information officer for Apotex. He has nearly 30 years of experience in information technology management, business transformation and operations.
Sampson also serves as treasurer of the CTUIR Board of Trustees, to which she was elected in November 2019.
Sampson is a CTUIR enrolled member and is experienced in working with Tribes, State, and Federal government in the health services field, including managed care contracting.
Humphreys was reelected to the board secretary position. He joined the Cayuse Board in June 2020 and works as vice president of technology program for Western Governors University. He brings a wealth of technology experience to Cayuse with his previous work for companies such as Workiva, Dropbox, Google and IBM.
