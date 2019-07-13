HEPPNER — The upcoming Heppner Chamber of Commerce luncheon will feature an introduction and training session for the new website.
The no-host event is Monday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. Catered by Two Hags Pizza, the cost is $10.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Thursday, July 18 via the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.