PENDLETON — Pendleton's newest fashionable clothing store opened Thursday, Sept. 7, on Main Street thanks to a boost from an urban renewal program.
The Painted Fringe Boutique is up and running at 336 S. Main St., with Joe's Fiesta Grill & Cantina to the left and Pendleton Music Co. to the right.
“We actually started the boutique in 2017 online and opened our first brick and mortar in Lakeview, Oregon, in July 2020,” said co-owner Kelsie Bostwick, who shares her proprietorship with her mother, Tillie Flynn, and sister, Kirby Kerns.
“We’ve been doing pop-ups, where we bring some of our items here since 2019,” Bostwick said. “We collaborated with (OMG! Burgers & Brew). So we do it twice a year, and we had a lot of people interested in having our products up here year-round. So that is why we decided to bring our whole boutique up here as a permanent store.”
The trail of success for the new storefront came via the Pendleton Development Commission’s Path to Success Business Plan Competition.
“They only give out three winners a year, but this year they gave out four,” Bostwick said, “and we were one of the four. You do an application process, then you do a one hour presentation, with a business plan, to the Jump Start Committee. There were over 30 applicants. They whittled it down to 12 presentations, and then they ended up giving out four awards.”
In addition to Bostwick for Painted Fringe, Rick and Judy Vicek for Stitches Mercantile, Whitney Minthorn for Moe’s Tea and Tim and and Markus McFetridge for the the Flying X Speakeasy Lounge rounded out the winners. Each receives a forgivable $20,000 loan and support to open a new business in downtown Pendleton.
Bostwick said her introduction to Pendleton happened through marriage.
“My husband was born and raised here, Joe Bostwick,” Kelsie Bostwick said. “He owns J.D. Contractors up here, and his whole family is here, so I married into the area. I’ve been here five years.”
Bostwick said her store can outfit everyone from infants to adults.
“Our main section is still growing,” she said. “Some of our shipments didn’t arrive in time, but they will be here, and we’re also bringing in gifts and home goods.”
Bostwick said she finds most of the store’s merchandise with twice yearly visits to wholesale markets in Dallas and Las Vegas.
“We carry stock items from $10 to $1,500, Bostwick said, “so we have a pretty wide range and everybody can find something that’s reasonable for their budget.
“We can get pretty much any brand, and we’re always open to a brand that somebody might love that we don't carry. We want to serve the locals so whatever they’re interested in, we can kind of meld to that. We carry a lot of great brands like Liverpool and Tribal, two Canadian brands. We also carry JAG Jeans which are really popular. We carry home goods, like High End and Mud Pie. Baby stuff includes Angel Dear and Bella Tunno. A lot of these brands actually give back to single mothers. That’s really cool and we support them. We carry Western and contemporary, so you should be able to come in here and get something out for the night, or professional wear to go to work in, and everything in between.”
Bostwick said Painted Fringe has "a pretty decent little following" from its pop-ups and online in the Pendleton area, and those customers have been receptive to try stuff on in a more regular basis.
“We did a survey before we opened the store to see what the interest was, for people that aren’t already our customers,” Bostwick said, “and we had really good feedback with 98% of people saying that they would shop us if we came here, and it was 76% who said they wanted us on Main Street. So we’re here, with a great building, great landlord, great neighbors. We’re really happy to be here.”
