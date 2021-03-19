HERMISTON — Columbia Basin Bioscience, a CBD extraction company based in Hermiston, announced on Wednesday, March 17, that it has received a Current Good Manufacturing Practice certification.
The CGMP is in "manufacturing, packaging, labeling, or holding operations for dietary supplements" standards, awarded by AIB International.
According to a news release from Columbia Basin Bioscience, the certification "is a key indicator that a company adheres to stringent protocols to ensure a safe, consistent and quality product."
The business has more than 2,000 acres of USDA organic farmland for growing hemp and a processing facility that extracts CBD from the hemp, to be used in a variety of products. According to the news release, the company employs 50 people and currently extracts thousands of CBD isolate per month.
CEO Alan Cleaver said in a statement that the company believes the hemp industry is lacking consistent, high-quality biomass like that produced by Columbia Basin Bioscience.
“GMP certification isn’t easy or even required in the hemp industry, but it’s something we believe in. We are very proud of our company’s processes and dedication to quality.” he said.
Columba Basin Bioscience co-founder Sean Groer said in the news release that so far humans have "only begun to scratch the surface" of what is possible with hemp.
