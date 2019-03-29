STARBUCK, Wash. — Columbia Straw Supply has named David Eller as its new general manager.
The company, based in Starbuck, Wash., purchases wheat straw and other agricultural residues from farming operations for environmentally friendly feedstock. Several Hermiston farms are among its straw providers.
According to a news release from the company, the straw purchases provide more than $15 million in revenue for area farmers each year and eliminate the need to burn 250,000 tons of waste straw.
Eller started his career in the Marine Corps, moving into manufacturing and most recently working as plant and operations manager at Ash Grove Cement Company in Olathe, Kansas.
“It’s exciting to join a homegrown company like Columbia Straw that really believes in being involved in the local community,” Eller said in a statement. “Our customers are our neighbors and we are working closely with them to create a thriving business that helps local farmers.”
