MORROW COUNTY — The Port of Morrow, in partnership with regional industries, has launched the new Columbia Works Summer Internship Program.
An industry-led, summer work experience program, Columbia Works features paid internships, free professional development training and application assistance. Prospective interns can choose from a diverse set of opportunities that range from farming and food processing to education, business, information technology, workforce development and more.
The program is part of the Oregon Works network that has seen success in different regions across the state. Columbia Works was established to link regional employers with high school and college students who are looking to gain experience in their prospective career field.
“We believe Columbia Works is a great resource to get students the real-world experience and exposure to our industry and to see the potential career path they can have,” said Kirk Jacobson, Beef Northwest human resources manager and Columbia Works steering committee member.
Columbia Works is promoting 58 internship opportunities from nine employers in its inaugural year. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 1. For more information, a list of positions available and the application process, visit www.colunbiaworks.org. For questions, call 541-481-7678.
