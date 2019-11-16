UMATILLA COUNTY — The annual Holiday Charity Drive for local nonprofit organizations is underway at local branches of Community Bank, including Pendleton, Hermiston and Milton-Freewater.
Donations made at the Pendleton branch, 157 S. Main St., will support Altrusa International of Pendleton’s Feed the Child. The program helps ensure needy students in the school district have food during the weekend. Money collected at the Hermiston branch, 50 E. Theater Lane, will benefit Made to Thrive, which helps local youths by providing support to encourage involvement in sports, adventure activities, music and the arts. The Milton-Freewater branch, 504 N. Main St., will donate funds to the Milton-Freewater City Light & Power Energy Assistance Program, which provides help for local residents.
People can donate via cash or checks through Friday, Dec. 20, in jars at the local branches. Community Bank will match donations at 50 cents on each dollar, up to $500 at each branch. Since the program’s inception in 2010, more than $194,000 has been given to area charities.
For more information, contact marketing manager Leah Johnson at ljohnson@communitybanknet.com, 541-207-0717 or stop by the local branch.
