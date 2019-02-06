Community Bank has passed the $400 million asset mark for the first time in its history.
The bank, which started in Joseph as Bank of Wallowa County, announced it finished 2018 with $422,824,000 in assets as a result of organic deposit growth and "deepening relationships with existing customers, as well gaining market share throughout the local communities serviced by the bank."
Since 2009 the bank has grown by more than 30 percent. Community Bank reported that it is the only bank in Eastern Oregon recommended by rating agency Bauer Financial, with a five-star rating.
Community Bank CEO Tom Moran said in a statement that the bank was the largest financial institution headquartered in Eastern Oregon.
"The funds deposited in Community Bank are redeployed directly into our local markets in the form of loans, investments, sponsorships, and donations," he stated. "Looking ahead, we see little reason to make changes to our business model. After all, it’s worked for 64 years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.