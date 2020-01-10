SALEM — The 19th annual Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit, a two-day conference in Central Oregon that will focus on the safety and health of workers in residential, commercial and industrial construction, will take place Jan. 27-28 in Bend. Fall protection, personal protective equipment, silica hazards and electrical safety are among the included topics.
Training sessions, from Oregon OSHA training for construction to work zone safety and flagging will be available to those who attend, and they will be able to attain certifications or recertifications. An opportunity to earn continuing education credits through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board will also be offered.
Matt Pomerinke of Longview, Washington, will deliver the keynote presentation, “Accidents are Forever,” on Jan. 28. Pomerinke, who at 21 years old had his arm amputated below the elbow following a lumber mill accident, shares his story now to help prevent similar accidents.
Registration for pre-conference workshops on Jan. 27 is $50. The Jan. 28 conference is $85. Registration for the OSHA 10-hour training for construction is $140 for both days. And the cost of attending the silica competent person workshop on Jan. 27 is $75.
To register, go to https://safetyseries.cvent. com/summit20. For questions or help registering, call the Oregon OSHA Conference Section at 503-947-7411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.