HEPPNER — The Cornerstone Gallery & Cafe is getting a facelift.
The Heppner Chamber of Commerce recently announced that due to the Cornerstone remodeling, the business will be closed throughout the month of February. They are expected to reopen in March.
The gallery features unique one-of-a-kind gifts, hand-crafted artifacts and the works of local artists. The cafe offers espresso, panini sandwiches, smoothies and more. Cornerstone is looking forward to providing “something new and exciting to serve our community,” said Sheryll Bates, Heppner chamber executive director.
Cornerstone Gallery & Cafe is located at 388 N. Main St., Heppner. For more information, call 541-676-8011.
