HERMISTON — Damage to the roller rink in Hermiston may postpone its opening for the season.
Hermiston Rollerink, 922 E. Main St., Hermiston, closes during the summer, owners Brian and Tim Owens said. They planned to open Saturday, Oct. 15, as it is their practice to reopen in the fall. But on Oct. 7, they said they found damage to the building and were unsure whether they would be able to open on schedule.
“This makes me mad,” Brian Owens said.
Brian Owens drove up to the building on Oct. 7 to get it ready for this year’s opening. When he arrived, he noticed that an air conditioning unit had been removed and was left laying on the ground. The window where it was had been broken, too.
He also noticed a tent near the broken window and an opened can of paint.
Brian Owens said he suspects someone had been camping next to the building, huffing paint and trying to break in. He added he thinks that they left in a hurry, perhaps scared away as he arrived. An electric scooter was left behind, he said, and it didn’t seem as though anyone had actually entered the building.
Arcade game cabinets are under the exposed window, inside the building. There was no evidence someone entered the window and stepped on the cabinets. Also, Brian Owens said, nothing was taken or damaged from inside the building.
“If they got in, who knows what they would have done,” he said.
He pointed out that any thief would not get much out of their crime. There isn’t much to take from the place, except for some candy in the concession stands. The most they could do, he said, is vandalize the place.
After looking over the damage, he said he called the Hermiston Police Department. An officer arrived and said he would keep an eye on the neighborhood, Brian Owens said.
The rink owners said there isn’t much to do about it. Brian and Tim Owens, father and son, expressed doubt anyone would be caught for the crime. Also, since the damage is less than $1,000, they said insurance would not help.
“We barely make bills,” Brian Owens said, and he expressed frustration about the situation.
Tim Owens said he bought the business in 2008 after he had formed a friendship with the previous owner. At the time, it seemed like a pretty good business.
What helped, he said, was that local schools would bring students to the rink. When the schools discontinued this practice about five years ago, though, a major revenue source disappeared, he said. Nowadays, staying open three days a week, the rink manages to break even, he said.
“We do it for the kids,” he said. “They love it here.”
Brian and Tim Owens said they plan to work hard to open the rink. They may, they said, open on time.
Further, they said, they see great potential in the place. Hermiston is growing, they said. They pointed out repairs they already made to it. If they can do more, perhaps renovating the floors and other doing other work, they can attract more people, they said.
