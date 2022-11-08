BOARDMAN — Debbie Radie of Boardman Foods is the recipient of the American Frozen Food Institute's inaugural Woman of the Year award.
Boardman Foods in a press release on Monday, Nov. 7, announced Radie, vice president of operations at Boardman Foods and member of the AFFI board of directors, received the award in October at the institute's annual Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The award recognizes "an outstanding female AFFI member employee for her passion for the frozen food industry and her leadership," according to the press release.
"Debbie has long been active within AFFI, where she shares her expertise and energy," remarked Alison Bodor, CEO of AFFI.
AFFI created and presented the new award in partnership with Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer to celebrate the women in the frozen food industry. According to the press release, Radie was surprised when her name was called to come on stage and receive her award.
"It took me about 24 hours of just taking it all in," she said. "When I really thought about it, the best part of this award was that Boardman Foods is an innovative, creative and insightful company that thinks and reacts as challenges arise, whether it’s COVID, childcare or new food safety regulations."
Radie said Boardman Foods President Brian Maag likes to say, "kkep our knees bent," and that attitude is something the company holds true.
"So, we as a company and me as a leader get to take on those challenges and react to them in a very nimble way," she said. "Being able to get this award, the first Woman of the Year award, is a big, big honor."
Radie thanked the many people who mentored and supported her during her time at Boardman Foods.
"They wanted my input, my advice my experience to be heard and recognized, and it’s so great to be in an industry that is forward-thinking, accepting and embracing women," she said. "I feel delighted to bring this award home to the Boardman Foods team who have been and are ready to lean in as we face new challenges and opportunities."
