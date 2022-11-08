AFFI Leadership Conf. 2022

Debbie Radie, vice president of operations at Boardman Foods, accepts the American Frozen Food Institute's inaugural Woman of the Year award at its conference in October 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 Alexxis K. Grant/Contributed Photo

BOARDMAN — Debbie Radie of Boardman Foods is the recipient of the American Frozen Food Institute's inaugural Woman of the Year award.

Boardman Foods in a press release on Monday, Nov. 7, announced Radie, vice president of operations at Boardman Foods and member of the AFFI board of directors, received the award in October at the institute's annual Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

