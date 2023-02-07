PENDLETON — Demolition of the scorched sections of the Pendleton flour mill is nearing completion as the NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. crew began the removal of the flour silos.
“The flour silos are the last thing to come down, and we’ve already been cleaning as we go,” Lou Hannemann, project manager for NorthStar said. “We’re going to need about three more full weeks and we should be just about done.”
A massive fire in August 2022 burned through the iconic structure at 501 S.E. Emigrant Ave., between Fourth and Sixth streets. The silos are the last standing structures the fire affected.
As the project approaches completion, Hannemann reflected that demolition operations have been conducted smoothly, which is not always the case when it comes to demolishing buildings that have burnt out.
“It’s been a good project, you could say standard,” Hannemann said. “You always have to be careful with fire sites, they can be tricky. Things can be unstable and dangerous, so we've been careful."
NorthStar has taken particular care to keep the demolition safe for residents and workers, Hannemann said, and also to protect undamaged infrastructure, such as the rail connection that runs into the flour mill complex.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.