PENDLETON — Demolition of the scorched sections of the Pendleton flour mill is nearing completion as the NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. crew began the removal of the flour silos.

“The flour silos are the last thing to come down, and we’ve already been cleaning as we go,” Lou Hannemann, project manager for NorthStar said. “We’re going to need about three more full weeks and we should be just about done.”

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian

