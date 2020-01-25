HERMISTON — Lamb Weston was among several companies that the Department of Environmental Quality issued fines to in December.
DEQ sent out a news release on Wednesday announcing 17 fines, including two for alleged wastewater violations at Lamb Weston’s Hermiston operation.
In the first, DEQ issued a $10,000 civil penalty for unauthorized modification of their wastewater permit.
According to the notice, in June 2018 Lamb Weston connected a sanitary sewer line to their industrial wastewater processing facility that is “not designed to, or capable of, treating domestic sewage and abating the threats posed by the bacteria and human disease pathogens found in domestic sewage.”
That mixed wastewater was then applied to land where crops were grown for human consumption, until the line was discovered and disconnected in June 2019.
DEQ issued a second fine of $6,800 to Lamb Weston. According to the complaint, on May 14, 2019, a surge in Lamb Weston’s wastewater treatment and disposal system caused the system to overflow, sending approximately 6,500 gallons of industrial wastewater into the Umatilla River.
The East Oregonian contacted Lamb Weston for comment on Wednesday but the company had not submitted any information as of Friday afternoon.
Other companies fined by DEQ in December included operations in the Portland metro area, the Bend area, Medford and Newport.
So far the agency has announced one fine for the month of January, of $1,296,885 to Hydro Extrusion USA in The Dalles. The aluminum recycling facility was fined for “multiple flagrant air quality permit violations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.