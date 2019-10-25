PENDLETON — Developer Nate Brusselback was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Energy Trust of Oregon for upgrades at his South Hills Apartment Complex, 248 S.W. 28th Drive. The grant will help pay for the replacement of the complex’s aging aluminum windows with energy-efficient vinyl-frame windows in an effort to help save residents money on their energy bills.
While the grant is helpful in breaking up the cost of upgrades, Brusselback says that it amounts to a small percentage of the $150,000 he expects to spend updating the units. According to Brusselback, the incentives will cover approximately one-third of the purchase price of the new windows, however, Energy Trust will not cover labor, trim, reframing or any other additional project costs.
Despite the cost of the upgrades, Brusselback maintains that they provide a win-win situation for himself and the building's residents.
"It makes the units nicer for the tenants, and it gets me a little bit more bang for my buck when it comes to renting them out," said Brusselback.
As residents move out, Brusselback's team goes through and upgrades each unit's windows in addition to any necessary maintenance before renting the unit to an new tenant.
Built in the 1970s, the South Hills Apartment Complex is made up of 80 one- and two-bedroom units and is one of four apartment complexes that Brusselback owns in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.