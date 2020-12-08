UMATILLA — Dollar General could be coming to Umatilla.
Dollar General spokesperson Angela Petkovic said in an email that the company is still in the “due diligence” phase and has not made a final commitment yet.
The national chain of variety stores has been working with the city’s planning commission, however, and meeting minutes from the commission’s Oct. 27 meeting shows the committee has reviewed a site plan for the possible store and unanimously approved a plat for Dollar General to combine five tax lots into one. At that meeting, the minutes state, a representative from the company described Umatilla as a “great regional location” for a store.
Petkovic said the company anticipates making a final decision by summer 2021.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” she wrote. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
The approximately 7,500-square-foot store would be located at the corner of Sixth Street and Yerxa Avenue, according to information submitted to the planning commission, and Petkovic said it would employ six to 10 people.
Dollar General sells food, household goods, health and beauty items, seasonal decorations and other merchandise. Not to be confused with Dollar Tree, the store’s prices vary by item. According to information provided by the store, it offers grants each year to schools, libraries and nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of its stores and distribution centers.
