Richard Haverinen works from his desk Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, on his first day in the East Oregonian newsroom in Pendleton.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The East Oregonian welcomed Rick Haverinen to the newsroom, who is taking on a reporter position.

Haverinen came to Pendleton from Walla Walla, where he hosted a morning news show called Walla Walla Live on KUJ radio station for the last year and a half. He was in need of a job after parting ways with the station in June, and was able to find one with the EO.

