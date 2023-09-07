PENDLETON — The East Oregonian welcomed Rick Haverinen to the newsroom, who is taking on a reporter position.
Haverinen came to Pendleton from Walla Walla, where he hosted a morning news show called Walla Walla Live on KUJ radio station for the last year and a half. He was in need of a job after parting ways with the station in June, and was able to find one with the EO.
"It's work I can do, I've done it before," He said. "I'm just happy to have a job."
Originally from South Paris, Maine, Haverinen first came to the area in 2005, when he took a job as a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Walla Walla. There, he said he wrote and took photos, putting together newsletters and press releases and assisting media that came to produce a story.
Haverinen began his 50 years in the media business in high school during the 1960s, when he began selling photos to a local newspaper for $5. He said he was drawn into the industry out of enjoyment and a fascination with technology, later gaining an interest in the creative parts, such as writing and photography.
His career took him to many places, including Germany, Belgium and Iraq. He said the jobs overseas were with the Corps of Engineers, doing public affairs on civilian deployment.
"I've worked for the Navy for a little bit, for the Air Force a little bit, but those have all been public affairs jobs," Haverinen said. "Some places I was doing more journalism than other places."
Outside of work, Haverinen said he enjoys theater. While most of his theater work has been volunteer, he was hired to do sound design for a production at DeerTrees theater in Maine a few years ago.
"I'm a theater nut," he said. "I've done quite a bit of acting, and lately my passion has been sound design for plays."
Haverinen said he wants people to know he looks forward to working at the EO and getting to know the town's stories.
"I've admired it from a distance for quite some time," Haverinen said about Pendleton. "And I'm glad I finally get to work here, because I have the impression there are a lot of interesting stories to tell."
