SALEM — According to a press release from Rep. Greg Barreto, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has extended the recruitment for the new Eastern Oregon Employer Assistance and Apprenticeship Coordinator position.
A number of applications have been received, but BOLI would like to see more candidates who live and have worked east of the Cascades. The right candidate is someone who can work with local businesses in providing feedback and technical assistance and who can work to expand apprenticeship opportunities in Eastern Oregon. Once filled, this will be the first time in more than two decades BOLI has had a staff person based in Eastern Oregon.
For more information, go to www. oregon.gov/BOLI, e-mail DCBS.Recruiting@ oregon.gov or call 503-378-3200.
