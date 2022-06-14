HERMISTON — After nearly a year of anticipation, the second Eastern Oregon Economic Summit begins later this week in Hermiston.
And Oregon’s three candidates running for governor are on the schedule to to visit with attendee and answer questions
The event, hosted by the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition, was originally scheduled for August 2021 and was postponed twice: once to October 2021 and finally to June 2022. For coalition president and state Rep. Bobby Levy of Echo, the return of the summit is an exciting development in a growing rural economy.
“After our first summit, lots of people kept calling to see when the next one would be,” Levy said, “They wanted more and that made it more exciting.”
The summit aims to provide public and private sector leaders with the opportunity to tap into a bustling Eastern Oregon economy. This year's agenda includes industry tours and discussion panels on economic, legislation, program and industry updates. Several state and federal lawmakers will be speakers at the event, along with industry experts.
“It really showcases things that have been stellar here,” Levy said.
Festivities kick off Thursday, June 16, with tours focused on four areas — economic development and workforce, housing, water and forest management. The following day, the summit shifts to Hermiston High School for discussion panels and keynote speakers.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will address the conference via a video message, while U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will attend in person.
During the morning, according to the event’s schedule, the consulting firm ECONorthwest presents an economic update on the state and Eastern Oregon’s economy, population and more. Afterward, the presentation “The West is Burning” addresses wildfires and changing the focus from fire suppression to learning to live with fire and mitigating those impacts through science-based management and prescribed fire.
Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates get the spotlight 12:15-1 p.m., with Democratic Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson running an independent campaign talking about their plans to address pressing issues facing Oregonians.
The afternoon includes breakout sessions on place-based water projects, housing and connecting broadband in rural Oregon.
The years of waiting may have driven an increase in demand for the summit. Levy confirmed the event already has 100 more reservations than the original two years prior.
You can find more information, including ticket prices, at eowc.biz/eastern-oregon-summit.
