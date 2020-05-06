UMATILLA — Eight Eastern Oregon Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and the recipients are truly Banner’s best.
The following employees were recognized for surpassing their individual professional goals in 2019, demonstrating excellence within their professions, and exemplifying outstanding service: Bibiana Cisneros and Blanca Maldonado, tellers at the Umatilla branch; Randi Garrett, assistant vice president and branch manager, Umatilla/Boardman/Stanfield branches; Steve Campbell, vice president and senior relationship manager, Eastern Oregon Commercial Banking; Mary Jo Talbott, senior teller at the Baker City branch; Cristina Aguilar and Liz Nunez, tellers at the Boardman branch; and Wallene Daggett, senior personal banker at the La Grande branch.
“During challenging times, and perhaps especially during such times, it’s important to honor those who exemplify our value proposition of being connected, knowledgeable, responsive,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank president and CEO, in a press release. “It is my pleasure to recognize our Banner’s Best employees for delivering outstanding service to our clients, communities and one another.”
Fewer than 4% of all Banner employees receive this award.
For 130 years, Banner Bank has been offering a wide variety of financial services and products to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.
