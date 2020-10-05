ECHO — Fall is here, and so is the Echo Corn Maze.
The 8-acre maze is located at 100 N. Dupont St. in Echo, and takes approximately one hour to complete. The property also includes other attractions, including smaller mazes for young children, a pyramid of hay bales for climbing, a small zipline, a pumpkin patch, and fire pits that can be reserved for group gatherings.
Owner Gina Tyhuis said her family started the maze five years ago to celebrate the adoption of her son. Now, each year is a celebration of that anniversary for their family as they work together to run the maze.
This year, they had to do extra work to bring the maze back, after the entire property was covered by water during the extensive flooding of the Umatilla River in February.
"We flooded in the spring and had to start over, so that's what's pushed us back some," she said as she worked to wrap up preparations on Thursday, Oct. 1.
She said the community participation is always "awesome," including sponsors and volunteers who help make it possible.
The maze opened Friday, Oct. 2, and will stay open through the end of October, Tuesday through Sunday. The haunted Field of Screams version will be available Oct. 17, 24, 30 and 31 from 7-9 p.m.
In light of COVID-19, masks will be required on the property and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Guests are asked to keep 6 feet apart from other groups and not visit the site if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness or may be contagious. Health experts have recommended outdoor activities as a safer alternative to indoor events during the pandemic, and Tyhuis said the corn maze offers a good open-air option as the weather turns cooler.
