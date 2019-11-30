ECHO — A new store recently opened in Echo.
Owner Sarah Walker said Echoporium isn’t a thrift store, boutique or furniture store. She describes the inventory as “an eclectic collection of items.”
Walker, who is rejoining the workforce after being disabled six years ago, said people will be able to find clean, affordable and unique items. Vintage things, a bit of furniture, linens, kitchen and household items, motorcycle gear, arts and craft supplies, handmade candy, gift mugs and tea cups are just a few things shoppers can expect to find.
Echoporium is located at 211 W. Main St., Echo. The store’s winter hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact echoporium@outlook.com, 541-376-6021 or search Facebook.
EO Media Group
