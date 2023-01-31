The staff of Eden's Kitchen finishes lunch service Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pendleton. From left, Baily Nicley, employee, Juniper Sorensen, employee, and Kayla Henshaw, owner, are preparing to move their kitchen to Blue Mountain Community College in March.
PENDLETON — Restaurant and bakery Eden’s Kitchen in Pendleton is moving on up — to take residence at Blue Mountain Community College.
Eden’s Kitchen reached a contract to operate out of the college's kitchen and student cafeteria and to provide a bakery for the Pendleton community. The restaurant will move into Blue Mountain in March.
“We did catering for BMCC last year but their kitchen wasn’t ready for us to use yet, so we had to do everything in our kitchen,” Kayla Henshaw, owner of Eden’s Kitchen said. “Now the kitchen is all fixed up, we are going to go fill that void for them.”
Eden’s Kitchen will serve breakfast and lunches for students and staff at BMCC but will remain open to the public and continue to provide delivery and pick-up services.
“We also want to provide more bread for the community," Henshaw said. "I know restaurants need things like dinner rolls, and I would like to provide sandwich bread as well. I would really like to make bread for this community. I also want to make more pies.”
The move will provide Eden’s Kitchen with more space and reliable equipment, something Henshaw explained was sorely needed for the restuarant to scale up its operations and produce the amount of bread needed to meet demand.
“I’m really relieved and excited because I know that after we move when I get to work in the morning, everything will work like it’s supposed to, that’s the main thing,” Henshaw said. “We need the space and everything to work when we get there to be successful.”
