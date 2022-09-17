PENDLETON — Entering its second Round-Up week, the Electric Sundown bar and music venue in Pendleton is bringing music and vendors to its unique neon-chic style.
Electric Sundown owner Lance Leonnig, 49, of Pendleton, presided over the venue, 14 S.E. Third St., on Thursday, Sept. 15, in a cowboy hat, casually greeting customers and buzzing around to the sound of classic surfer tunes.
“I let my friend set it all up,” he said. “She said she had some friends that wanted to come out and do some selling. I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Some things are wilder than others, but it’s cool.”
Leonnig said the establishment has six vendors already and more coming.
The vendors, all from Portland, set up just beyond the bar area, bringing racks, clothing, displays and even a portable changing room to serve their customers.
Amanda Elias and her dog Spud drove to experience the Round-Up and to participate in what was going on at Electric Sundown.
“This is my husband Mike’s business, so in the past I’ve tried to steer clear,” she said, “but then the pandemic hit and ever since I’ve been learning to make some stuff, which is really fun.”
The business is Ship John, named after a lighthouse Mike’s father would use to guide him home in the New Jersey Bay.
“It started with the Wills Jacket,” Elias explained. “Mike was into beating up his clothes and would tear through stuff, so he tried his hand at making a wax canvas jacket with very little sewing experience. People started asking him where he got it, and he started making more. There’s a waitlist for 2025 now.”
Kindra Adair was selling her handmade leather wares and hand stitching custom belts on site. Her company, Sandwitch Leather, used to have a shop in Portland before the coronavirus pandemic, but now she attends and sells at shows, and intends to have an online shop in the near future.
“It’s all hand tooled leather, I went and apprenticed under a saddle maker down in Rogue River a while back,” Adair said. “It’s all hand done, I don’t use any machines or anything. I do a lot of motorcycle stuff, and some western things. I make bootstraps and everything.”
Adair said she draws and paints all of her products herself, the more complicated of which can take three to four hours of labor.
Waiting patiently for the audience to mill out of Round-Up and into the Sundown, Ezza Rose was with her band, the Atta Boy Girls, waiting to put on what’s become their debut performance.
“I play in venues in Portland where you have to wait a long time between shows so you get the most people there,” Rose said. “There are a couple venues in Portland where you can go and play every month, or twice a month, and people show up and dance. So you always have a crowd, you always have fun and you don’t have to save your crowd.”
Rose’s most recent project, the Atta Boy Girls band, is hoping to capture some of that country dancing spirit. Rose said she has been making music for 14 years, writes all of her own songs, sings and plays the guitar. She enjoys helping out Leonnig at the Sundown when she can, and makes her way to Pendleton to teach at the annual Rock & Roll Camp when she can.
“This is the first time we’re all playing together. I know all these guys, they’re all rock stars from Portland in the country music scene,” Rose said. “I think it’s going to continue on, so this is kind of the debut of the Atta Boy Girls. I’ve been thinking about it for a while.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.