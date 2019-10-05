HERMISTON — The Energy Trust of Oregon recently teamed up with Hermiston’s Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning to offer reduced pricing on an energy-efficient heat pump upgrade.
For a limited time, eligible consumers can save up to $2,500 on qualified ductless heat pumps, and as much as $3,000 on central heat pump systems. The upgrade can result in a 40-60% savings on heating and cooling costs. In addition, the system can improve indoor air quality, providing a safer and healthier home.
There are no income qualifications required to take advantage of this offer. However, there are certain restrictions that apply. The offer, which expires Dec. 31, is available to homeowners in Hermiston, Pendleton and the surrounding areas that have electric heat. It is not open to businesses.
A nonprofit organization, the Energy Trust of Oregon is dedicated to assisting utility customers benefit from saving energy and generating renewable power. Its services, cash incentives and energy solutions have helped provide Oregonians across the state with savings on energy bills.
Energy Trust of Oregon serves customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista. They also have resources available to assist consumers in evaluating their home energy use, provide no-cost and low-cost tips and other system upgrades and cash incentive programs.
For more information about the incentive program, call Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning at 541-567-3095 or visit www.easternoregonheating.com. For more about the Energy Trust of Oregon, visit www.energytrust.org. For questions, contact info@energytrust.org or 1-866-368-7878.
