BEND — The new editor of The Bulletin and Redmond Spokesman will be Gerard O’Brien, the general manager and editor of the Herald and News in Klamath Falls.
The EO Media Group, owner of the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald, recently bought the two Central Oregon papers for $3.65 million in a bankruptcy auction and this week announced O’Brien’s hiring. The sale closes by the end of the month, and O’Brien starts work in Bend on Sept. 16.
EO Media’s chief operating officer, Heidi Wright, will serve as publisher of The Bulletin. She worked with O’Brien in Butte, Montana, and Klamath Falls.
O’Brien has overseen printing and newsroom operations in Klamath Falls since January 2013. Under his leadership, the newspaper became involved in causes such as raising high school graduation rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.