PENDLETON — Remodeling the 42,000 square-foot former Pendleton Grain Growers headquarters at 1000 S.W. Dorion Ave., remains a work in progress.
On a rainy Monday morning, March 21, workers were polishing the floor inside the cavernous structure, while outside, a trackhoe operator dug a trench. When completed, the premises will form the new home of Eastern Oregon Rental & Sales.
Braseth Properties LLC, of La Grande, bought the building and parking lot on July 23, 2021, at auction for about $1.8 million. The Pendleton branch of its subsidiary sales business will move from its present location at 338 N.W. 57th Drive to the ex-PGG site later this year.
“We’re moving from up near the airport to downtown at the former PGG site,” General Manager Dan Domey said.
The company has not set a grand opening date.
Besides Pendleton, Eastern Oregon Rental & Sales has locations in Baker City, La Grande and is doing business as NW Construction Supply Inc., of Pasco. It offers an extensive line of aerial work platforms and all-terrain forklifts.
